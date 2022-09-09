Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Maine, Lobster Fishers' Whale Rule Challenges Fall Flat

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 9, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia federal judge has rejected lobster fishers' and the state of Maine's challenges to a U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service rule designed to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

The state and fishers had argued that NMFS' scientific report that provided the underpinning for the rule — called a biological opinion — overstated the risks lobstering poses to the whales and overregulates the industry. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Thursday that NMFS "reasonably explained" how it estimated the current right-whale population and modeled the future population.

"Neither the agency's [biological opinion], nor its conservation framework, nor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!