Maine, Lobster Fishers' Whale Rule Challenges Fall Flat

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 9, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A District of Columbia federal judge has rejected lobster fishers' and the state of Maine's challenges to a U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service rule designed to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales. The state and fishers had argued that NMFS' scientific report that provided the underpinning for the rule — called a biological opinion — overstated the risks lobstering poses to the whales and overregulates the industry. But U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Thursday that NMFS "reasonably explained" how it estimated the current right-whale population and modeled the future population. "Neither the agency's [biological opinion], nor its conservation framework, nor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS