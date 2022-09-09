High Court 'Shadow Docket' Still A Long Shot For Companies

By Jimmy Hoover (September 9, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has made frequent use of its "shadow docket" in recent years to decide blockbuster cases on an expedited basis without full briefing or argument, but the justices' recent actions indicate that companies are likely to be disappointed if they look to the docket as a realistic option for streamlining their appeals. In recent weeks, crypto broker Coinbase Inc., government services contractor Maximus and fuels giant Sunoco all filed emergency applications seeking the Supreme Court's immediate intervention to pause unfavorable lower court rulings — but to no avail. In a trio of orders, the court denied requests filed by the...

