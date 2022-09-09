Sony, Chris Brown Escape Songwriter's 'No Guidance' IP Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (September 9, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Sony Music and artist Chris Brown have been dropped from a songwriter's copyright suit in Florida federal court over lyrics in chart-topper "No Guidance" after reaching an undisclosed stipulation, bringing an end to the case. U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz II issued an order Thursday greenlighting the agreement ending songwriter Braindon N. Cooper's claims that Brown and Sony Music Publishing (US) LLC poached the "No Guidance" hook from his song "I Love Your Dress." Under the approved stipulation, Cooper's infringement suit against the artist and record label was dismissed with prejudice. In a Friday order, Judge Ruiz closed the case entirely...

