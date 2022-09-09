EU OKs $650M Daimler, BlackRock, NextEra Truck Project

By Tom Fish (September 9, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- The European Commission signed off Friday on Daimler Truck AG, BlackRock Financial Management, and NextEra Energy's plans to invest $650 million in a joint venture to create a U.S. electric trucking network. The European Union antitrust watchdog concluded that the project would not hinder competition within the bloc. It noted that the investment focuses on building and operating a public charging point and depot infrastructure for electric trucks and other next-generation transportation in North America. The commission concluded in a statement the proposed deal raised no competition concerns, "given its limited impact on the market," following a routine check of EU...

