Insurer Urges 2nd Circ. To Reject Skin Care Co.'s COVID Suit

By Riley Murdock (September 9, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit asked the Second Circuit to reject Mario Badescu Skin Care Inc.'s COVID-19 pandemic business interruption appeal, arguing that the company did not show a physical loss or damage required to trigger coverage.

In an appellate brief Thursday, Sentinel Insurance Co. Ltd. dismissed the skin care company's allegations of procedural unfairness as attempts to distract from the merits of its case, which it said can't defeat the "overwhelming and binding authority" of precedent against similar claims.

The Second Circuit and the New York state Appellate Division have repeatedly found that policies like Mario Badescu's don't cover lost business income from...

