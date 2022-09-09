FTX Ventures To Take 30% Stake In Scaramucci's SkyBridge

By Al Barbarino (September 9, 2022, 12:58 PM EDT) -- Venture capital fund FTX Ventures will acquire a 30% stake in SkyBridge Capital, the alternative investment firm founded by financier and ex-Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci, the latter firm said Friday. FTX Ventures, led by 30-year-old billionaire investor Sam Bankman-Fried, will provide SkyBridge with working capital to fund growth initiatives and new product launches, according to a SkyBridge statement. "Sam is a visionary who has built incredible businesses that are synergistic with the future of SkyBridge," Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, said in the statement. "Our business has continued to evolve since we founded the firm in 2005. We will remain a...

