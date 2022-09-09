Civil Rights Orgs Seek FTC Challenge To Amazon-iRobot Deal

By Al Barbarino (September 9, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- More than two-dozen civil rights groups want the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to challenge Amazon's acquisition of iRobot, warning Friday that the deal will give the tech giant "big-brother-like" access to the most "extremely intimate" acts that take place in people's homes. Amazon's planned $1.7 billion purchase of the Roomba vacuum maker will hurt competition, impinge on privacy rights, disproportionately impact communities of color and could compromise abortion rights, according to the groups, including Fight for the Future and Public Citizen. "There is no more private space than the home. Yet with this acquisition, Amazon stands to gain access to extremely...

