Ariz. Cannabis Co. Violated FLSA In OT Pay Error, Suit Says

By Collin Krabbe (September 12, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company with four dispensaries in Arizona underpaid employees by incorrectly calculating overtime pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and should be made to pay damages, a collective action contends. Plaintiff Shannon Begay said in her complaint filed on Thursday in Arizona federal court that Copperstate Farms LLC underpaid her and other hourly employees when it didn't factor in attendance bonuses in calculating overtime, instead paying one and a half times their base hourly rate. Begay claims that Copperstate broke the Fair Labor Standards Act "by not including all forms of compensation, such [as] the nondiscretionary bonuses of Plaintiff...

