Law Firm, Accountants Sued For £1M Over Loan Advice

By Joel Poultney (September 13, 2022, 4:56 PM BST) -- An investment company is taking its accountants and solicitors to court, alleging their negligent investment and conveyancing advice cost it more than £1 million ($1.2 million) on loans it "would not have entered." Icarus Productions Ltd. says in a High Court claim that was just made public that Richard Anthony Chtd. Accountants and Richard Simons, a partner at the firm, are liable for the losses partly caused by their breaches of contract and fiduciary duty across two separate investments the company made in 2015. The investment company says that its solicitors, Veale Wasbrough Vizards LLP, had breached the duty of reasonable...

