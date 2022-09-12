Insurance Agent Calls Strip Club's COVID Claim 'Premature'

By Alex Baldwin (September 12, 2022, 7:11 PM BST) -- An agent for a London strip club's insurance policy says that the establishment's owners brought a COVID-19 business interruption case "prematurely," claiming that more information is required to respond properly. Eaton Gate, a managing general underwriter that serves as an agent, argued in its High Court defense filed on Thursday that a claim by A.G.S. Castings Ltd. that it breached its policies by not paying out to keep its strip club afloat during the pandemic was "inadequate." A.G.S. will need to provide further detail on the club's profits, turnover, value-added tax charges and savings made during the pandemic period. But at...

