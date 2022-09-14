Irish Wind Farm Sues Insurer For Coverage Over Project Delay

By Silvia Martelli (September 13, 2022, 6:09 PM BST) -- An Irish energy company has sued the U.K. branch of insurer Ergo Versicherung in an attempt to recover €17.3 million ($17.3 million) it says it is owed after the construction of a wind farm was delayed because it was sued by a neighboring landowner. Derrysallagh and its Dutch shareholder, EFS European Holdingco, told the High Court in their claim Friday that ERGO Versicherung AG has to indemnify them for the money they lost due to the delayed completion of the project in Ireland. The renewable energy company was sued in 2016 by a neighboring landowner, who said the construction of a...

