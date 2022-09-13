Bank Fights Back In £3.7M Suit Over 'Fraud' Payments

By Ronan Barnard (September 13, 2022, 7:32 PM BST) -- An Anglo-South African bank has fired back in a battle with liquidators of a property firm over the bank's alleged negligence when the company was allegedly defrauded of more than £3.7 million ($4.2 million). Liquidators for the investment property vehicle Momentum Property Partners (1) Ltd. and Cayman-based Trafalgar Multi Asset Trading Co. Ltd. are accusing Investec Bank PLC of wrongly allowing two transactions to go through without the approval of someone authorized to give payment instructions for Momentum Property, according to the liquidators' July 12 claim that has recently become public. Investec Bank denied that it was unreasonable for it to...

