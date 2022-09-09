ITC Narrows Ruling For Ericsson In Apple Import Review

By Dani Kass (September 9, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday vacated a judge's holding that Ericsson met a particular requirement to prove domestic industry after the Swedish company withdrew a patent from its infringement claim against Apple. The commission vacated the finding that Ericsson's U.S. Patent No. 10,880,794 meets the economic prong of the ITC's domestic industry requirement, saying it's moot after the withdrawal. The judge had allowed the patent to be withdrawn Aug. 3 and then issued the initial determination five days later, finding that the '794 patent and two others in the investigation met the economic prong. As part of proving that...

