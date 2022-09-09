PTAB Guts Philip Morris E-Cig Patent In Win For RJ Reynolds

By Adam Lidgett (September 9, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated all the challenged claims in a Philip Morris e-cigarette patent in a review initiated by R.J. Reynolds, finding they were obvious. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Thursday issued a final written decision finding that a dozen claims in U.S. Patent No. 10,555,556 were not patentable in light of either a patent application referred to as Hearn or a combination of Hearn and a patent called Rabin. Hearn is for a so-called "simulated cigarette," and Rabin relates to "capillary force vaporizers," according to the panel. The Thursday decision came just shy of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS