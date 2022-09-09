AILA Applauds Visa Push But Wants Lawmakers' Intervention

By Alyssa Aquino (September 9, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The American Immigration Lawyers Association has applauded the Biden administration's "herculean" effort to process the 280,000 employment-based visas available for this fiscal year but said lawmakers need to broaden their support for agencies overseeing visa processing as the new year approaches. Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, AILA's director of government relations said Thursday that even though U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. Department of State had put in a "tremendous effort" to issue this year's work-based visa allotment, many immigrants and would-be immigrants are still stuck in historic backlogs waiting for a visa. To ensure that those people get their chance to come...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS