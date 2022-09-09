USAA Sues Water Filter Makers Over Homeowner Damage

By David Holtzman (September 9, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- USAA Casualty sued two makers of water filter components in Arizona federal court over a defective product that USAA alleges caused $344,000 in damages to a home. The insurer says a crack in a plastic cap located in the filter system's housing caused water damage at the home of Patrick Maley in Fountain Hills, Arizona, near Phoenix, on Aug. 21, 2020. The costs included emergency cleanup and demolition, according to the USAA Casualty Insurance Co. complaint. The case was filed Aug. 10 in Arizona state court but removed to federal court on Thursday at the request of one of the defendants,...

