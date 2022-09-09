Watchdog Calls On USCIS To Tighten IT Controls

By Alyssa Aquino (September 9, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services must tighten its information technology controls or risk compromising the sensitive information it receives from foreigners seeking immigration benefits, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog said, identifying gaps in the agency's IT controls. DHS' Inspector General Joseph Cuffari called on the federal immigration agency to improve its IT security controls Thursday, after investigators found that the agency didn't have strong enough internal controls to consistently monitor, manage or revoke current and former workers' IT permissions. Until USCIS puts those measures in place, the agency is at an "increased risk" of allowing unauthorized users access...

