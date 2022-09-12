Adams And Reese Boosts IP Team With 2 Special Counsel

By Lynn LaRowe (September 12, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Adams and Reese LLP has bolstered its intellectual property group with two special counsel who boast considerable experience in the patent arena. Rick Gregory is based in the firm's Houston location, while David Sawrie splits his time between offices in Nashville and Mobile, Alabama, the firm said in a statement last week. Gregory was owner of the boutique firm IPR Law Group PC for more than 12 years before coming on board at Adams and Reese, and Sawrie was with Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC for nearly a decade, according to their LinkedIn profiles. The duo has prior experience...

