Florida Pharma Co. Settles Drug Control Suit For $14.25M

By Leslie A. Pappas (September 9, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. have agreed to settle their lawsuit against the Florida drug company's directors and controlling stockholder in exchange for a series of revised license agreements, debt and equity cancelation, and $14.25 million in cash. In a stipulation filed Friday at the Delaware Court of Chancery, plaintiffs Hedgepath LLC and Samuel Sears said the settlement would provide the Tampa-based company and its shareholder class with "substantial benefits," and that resolving the suits would "eliminate the uncertainties inherent in further litigation." The settlement would end two related cases against company directors Stefan J. Cross, Dr. R. Dana Ono, Robert...

