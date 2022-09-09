Medtronic Investors Sue Over Insulin Pump Recall, FDA Letter

By Elliot Weld (September 9, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Medtronic was hit with a proposed class action Thursday by a group of pension funds alleging the medical device manufacturer hid that its insulin pumps were defective, causing its stock to tank when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter. The suit in Minnesota federal court relates to Medtronic's MiniMed 600 series and MiniMed 780G model insulin pumps. Medtronic is currently seeking FDA approval for the 780G model. Medtronic allegedly said the 780G model was an improvement over the 600 series because it would automatically administer insulin when a sensor indicated the user was experiencing high glucose levels...

