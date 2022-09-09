Sabra Can't Call Hummus 'Kosher,' Jewish Group Claims

By Elliot Weld (September 9, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts-based Jewish group hit Sabra with a federal suit on Friday, claiming that the food products company continues to label its hummus as "kosher" despite using ingredients outside the parameters of the traditional Jewish diet. The Rabbinical Council of Massachusetts and its kosher-certification branch, KVH Kosher, claim in the suit that Sabra was in good standing and licensed to use the kosher mark until March 2016, when KVH issued a cease-and-desist order because of Sabra's "persistent inability to comply with the terms and conditions of their license, for non-payment of fees, for adding new ingredients to their products without informing...

