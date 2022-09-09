Steelmaker Faces ERISA Suit Over 401(k) Management

By Patrick Hoff (September 9, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A steel manufacturer allowed its 401(k) plan to be charged exorbitant fees and invest in poorly performing funds, in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, said a proposed class action suit filed Friday. Grant Molla said in a 44-page complaint that though the Gerdau Ameristeel US Inc. plan had nearly $655 million in assets and he was one of 4,300 participants at the end of 2020, the company failed to have a system in place to ensure its record-keeper was charging reasonable fees. Since at least 2016, Molla said, Gerdau has not conducted a request for proposals to evaluate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS