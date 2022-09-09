USPTO's Fight Against TM Fraud Still A Work In Progress

By Tiffany Hu (September 9, 2022, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's announcement last month that a Chinese company had been using an attorney's name on hundreds of trademark applications a year after his death signals that the agency needs to take stronger action against trademark fraud, practitioners told Law360. The USPTO said in a show cause order on Aug. 25 that Chinese company Shenzhen Haiyi Enterprise Management Co. Ltd. used the name of a lawyer as an attorney of record for more than 8,000 trademark applications and registrations without permission, and then continued using his name for more than 300 applications after he died in July...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS