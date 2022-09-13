DLA Piper Adds ArentFox Schiff Web 3.0, Blockchain Pro In LA

By James Mills (September 13, 2022, 10:47 AM EDT) -- DLA Piper continues expanding its Los Angeles office by adding an ArentFox Schiff LLP Web 3.0 and blockchain expert as a partner. James Williams, who spent two years at ArentFox Schiff, joins the DLA Piper regulatory and government affairs practice and will be a member of the firm's financial regulation and technology subgroup, the firm announced last week. He is experienced in navigating, as he phrases it, "the intersection of corporate, securities and intellectual property law" in Web. 3.0 and crypto content transaction. He advises blockchain native companies on issues connected to venture financing, token generation events, airdrops, protocol design, and...

