4-Atty Buchalter Team Saddles Up For New Equine Law Group

By James Mills (September 12, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based Buchalter PC has launched a new practice group devoted to horses and all things connected to horses, the company said Wednesday. Buchalter's equine industry group is being piloted by four attorneys with diverse legal experiences who are also lifelong equestrians. The four will also pull in the services of over 25 other Buchalter attorneys from across multiple practice areas, depending on the issues a client has. Firm partner Peggy Hosking, who co-chairs the new group alongside fellow partner Danielle Mayer, told Law360 Pulse during a Monday morning interview that there has long been a need for such a practice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS