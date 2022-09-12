State Farm Says No Coverage For CBD Seller's Contract Suit

By Hope Patti (September 12, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A CBD retailer is not entitled to coverage for a suit accusing it of breach of contract and trade secret infringement, a State Farm unit told a California federal court, saying the underlying suit did not allege any claims for which the policy affords coverage. A State Farm unit said it has no duty to defend or indemnify CBD seller The Natural Solutions LLC in a suit accusing it of breaching contractual obligations to a manufacturer. (AP Photo/LM Otero) In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, State Farm General Insurance Co. said it has no duty to defend or indemnify...

