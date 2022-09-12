NJ Employers Can Use Contractors To Assess Cannabis Use

By Collin Krabbe (September 12, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has released guidance to help employers gather evidence to help to determine if a worker is under the influence of cannabis on the job. The agency's guidance from Friday comes ahead of approving standards for a Workplace Impairment Recognition Expert certification for performing services related to education and training on identifying the usage and impairment of cannabis or another substance, as well as helping with workplace accident investigation. Per the regulatory commission, to show sufficient evidence for an "adverse employment action" against an employee for "suspected cannabis use or impairment" during work hours, employers may...

