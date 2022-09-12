4th Circ. Won't Rehear Golden Corral's Virus Coverage Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (September 12, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit denied national buffet chain Golden Corral's request to rehear its appeal for pandemic-related insurance coverage under its $50 million policy with Illinois Union Insurance Co. A three-judge panel issued the one-line order Friday after the restaurant petitioned the court last month to rehear its case. On the panel were Judges William B. Traxler, Toby J. Heytens and G. Steven Agee. In its petition, the chain had argued it was "simply impossible" for its insurance "to require tangible physical damage now and promise coverage for an 'imminent loss' that has not yet occurred." The language in its civil authority provision was...

