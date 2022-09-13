6th Circ. Says BIA Ruling Has Its Hands Tied In Asylum Case

By Carolyn Muyskens (September 12, 2022, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit appellate panel has denied the asylum bid of a Salvadoran couple fleeing the gang MS-13, saying the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals did not err when it found the couple had not shown the Salvadoran authorities were incapable of protecting them from the gang. In a 2-1 decision, the panel rejected the asylum-seekers' petition for review and said that while the question of how effective El Salvador's anti-gang measures are is certainly up for debate, the courts must defer to the BIA's fact-finding as long as it has a "fair evidentiary basis" for that finding. In their...

