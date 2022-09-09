MLB Says It Will Recognize Minor Leaguers' Union

By David Steele (September 9, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- In his first public comment on the Major League Baseball Players Association's decision to aid minor league players in forming a union, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Friday that the sport is "prepared to execute an agreement" to recognize such a union. Speaking at a press conference announcing MLB playing rule changes for the 2023 season, Manfred answered a question about the recent authorization by minor league players to be represented by the MLBPA by saying, "Yeah, we, I believe, notified the MLBPA today that we are prepared to execute an agreement on voluntary recognition. I think they are working on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS