Elon Musk Says Twitter Whistleblower Deal Also Tanks Merger

By Hailey Konnath (September 9, 2022, 11:49 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk said Friday that a $7.8 million payment Twitter Inc. made to a whistleblower who flagged purported security concerns at the social media company is yet another reason Musk should be allowed to terminate his $44 billion agreement to acquire Twitter. Musk's lawyer, Mike Ringler, said in a letter to Twitter that its settlement with former security chief Peiter Zatko constitutes a breach of its obligations under Twitter's merger agreement with Musk. The letter was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday and was sent to Twitter. Under that agreement, Twitter agreed not to hand out any severance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS