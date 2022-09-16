Reverse Mergers Get Another Look As SPACs Decline

By Tom Zanki (September 16, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- As market appetite for special-purpose acquisition companies fades, some transactional lawyers expect reverse mergers to rise as an alternative vehicle for taking companies public, partially picking up slack left by the decline of SPACs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS