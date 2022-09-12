Law Firm Investment Co. Expands To Create UK Network

By Marialuisa Taddia (September 12, 2022, 7:01 PM BST) -- A law firm investment company announced Monday that it has taken a majority stake in regional law firm Bermans, with plans to add more to its portfolio in the coming months to create "a significant" legal services network nationwide. The MAPD Group, which stands for "Making a Positive Difference," said that it had acquired a 75% stake in Bermans, a commercial law practice with offices in Liverpool and Manchester, both in the northwest of England. Fergal O'Cleirigh, Bermans' senior partner, said "the partners agreed that securing investment was the way to fuel the next period of growth." He added that MAPD's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS