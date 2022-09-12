Watchdog Lifts Order On £965M GXO Logistics Deal

By Tom Fish (September 12, 2022, 1:57 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust authority relaxed its stance Monday on the £965 million ($1.13 billion) buyout by GXO Logistics Inc. of a retail rival in Britain, revoking its initial order that blocked the companies from integrating their operations. The Competition and Markets Authority has told the London Stock Exchange that its investigation into the U.S. global contract logistics company's attempt to buy Clipper Logistics PLC remains "ongoing" amid concerns that the deal could hinder competition in domestic markets. But the watchdog has revoked its initial enforcement order, issued in May when it began a phase one inquiry into the planned purchase by global...

