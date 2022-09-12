SFO Kicks Off $150M Fraud Case Against Steel Traders

By Richard Crump (September 12, 2022, 5:07 PM BST) -- Executives at collapsed Anglo-Iranian steel trader Balli Group lied and falsified documents to defraud lenders out of $150 million in trade finance, a Serious Fraud Office prosecutor said on the opening day of their trial in London on Monday. A prosecutor for the Serious Fraud Office said there had been "widespread and systematic fraud and financial misconduct" by directors and senior employees at Balli Steel and its parent. (SFO) Jane Bewsey KC said there had been "widespread and systematic fraud and financial misconduct" by directors and senior employees at Balli Steel and its parent company in the months before it collapsed...

