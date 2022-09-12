Ince Removes Former Chief Over Conflict Of Interest

By Ashish Sareen (September 12, 2022, 5:36 PM BST) -- Ince Group PLC said Monday that it has removed former chief executive Adrian Biles as a director from the firm "with immediate effect" over a potential conflict of interest. The publicly-listed law firm said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange that it made the decision because of "circumstances which may give rise to a conflict of interest" between Biles and the company. An Ince spokesperson declined to comment on what the potential conflict of interest was. Biles holds, and has previously held, more than 100 officer appointments, with many connected to the firm, according to Companies House records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS