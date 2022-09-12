Uber Calls For Legislation On Gig Economy Pensions

By Martin Croucher (September 12, 2022, 6:11 PM BST) -- Uber has called on the government to introduce new legislation that will give employment and pension rights to 200,000 drivers in the private hire vehicle sector. The ride-hailing company wrote to the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee on Wednesday to say that the wider gig economy needs legal clarity from the government in the form of a new Employment Bill, that would enshrine rights for those taking work from the sector. Uber lost a U.K. Supreme Court battle in February 2021 over whether its drivers were workers under existing legal definitions. The company has since rolled out holiday and sick pay for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS