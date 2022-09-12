Asylum Groups Say Feds Not Following Work Visa Timelines

By Danielle Ferguson (September 12, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocacy groups have asked a Maryland federal judge to rule in their favor in a suit over the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's processing of asylum-seekers' work authorization requests, saying the government hasn't been following an injunction to process applications in 30 days, causing "irreparable harm." The groups argued in a Friday motion for summary judgment they have stuck to the requirements of a preliminary injunction issued in 2020 that reinstituted a pre-Trump era 30-day timeline to process employment authorization requests for asylum-seekers. The government has since April been processing the oldest pending employment authorization requests first, some of which...

