NCAI Taps Larry Wright Jr. As New Executive Director

By Caleb Symons (September 12, 2022, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The National Congress of American Indians announced on Monday that Larry Wright Jr., who previously led the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska, will be its new executive director in charge of overseeing the group's day-to-day operations and spearheading its long-term strategic and financial viability. A military veteran who used to teach social studies in Lincoln, Nebraska, public schools and also owned a general contracting business, Wright has been serving as NCAI's acting executive director, in addition to his role as director of leadership engagement. In a statement Monday, NCAI President Fawn Sharp called Wright a "familiar face to many" due to his...

