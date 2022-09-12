NYC Atty Seeks No Prison Time Over Molotov Cocktail

By Elliot Weld (September 12, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a Bronx attorney who admitted throwing an incendiary device at an empty police car in Brooklyn during protests in 2020 argued Friday that the incident was uncharacteristic of her, and that she shouldn't serve any further jail time. Urooj Rahman, who previously worked at Bronx Legal Services, spent 28 days in a Brooklyn jail before a Second Circuit panel released her on bail. In a sentencing memorandum, Rahman's lawyers said the incident was "a marked deviation from her otherwise exemplary life," highlighting Rahman's longstanding commitment to social justice. The memo included a psychological report that detailed trauma Rahman had...

