After Arthrex, PTAB Says Claims In Decryption IP Are Invalid

By Adam Lidgett (September 12, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated nearly a dozen claims in a Personalized Media Communications LLC decryption patent challenged by Apple Inc., the latest such invalidation after the Supreme Court's Arthrex decision. In a Thursday decision, a three-judge panel found that 11 claims of U.S. Patent No. 8,559,635 were invalid, leaving only one unscathed. The panel found that those 11 claims were not patentable on either obviousness grounds or anticipation grounds, citing various pieces of prior art, including earlier issued patents. For example, the panel said that many claims were either obvious or anticipated by a patent called Guillou,...

