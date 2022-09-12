Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Promo Products Co. Says WARN Act Suit Can't Be A Class

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 12, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A supplier of promotional products urged a Florida federal court not to grant class certification to a former employee's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act lawsuit, saying that the proposed class includes workers who didn't lose their jobs.

In a supplemental response Friday, Scribe OpCo Inc. told the court that Eric Jones' updated class definition for his suit alleging the company violated the WARN Act's requirement to give employees 60 days' notice of potential mass layoffs still includes workers who retired, resigned or didn't respond to the company's reinstatement offer.

"Jones' putative class still includes people who suffered no employment loss...

