Promo Products Co. Says WARN Act Suit Can't Be A Class

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 12, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A supplier of promotional products urged a Florida federal court not to grant class certification to a former employee's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act lawsuit, saying that the proposed class includes workers who didn't lose their jobs. In a supplemental response Friday, Scribe OpCo Inc. told the court that Eric Jones' updated class definition for his suit alleging the company violated the WARN Act's requirement to give employees 60 days' notice of potential mass layoffs still includes workers who retired, resigned or didn't respond to the company's reinstatement offer. "Jones' putative class still includes people who suffered no employment loss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS