Zurich's Virus Arguments Contradictory, Burlington Says

By Riley Murdock (September 12, 2022, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Burlington Stores pushed back on Zurich American Insurance Co.'s attempt to dismiss its $750 million COVID-19 pandemic coverage suit, calling the insurer's arguments contradictory and insufficient to toss the case. In a brief filed Friday in New Jersey federal court in response to Zurich's motion to dismiss, Burlington argued it seeks only a declaratory judgment that the insurer needs to cover its business losses — and its pleadings are sufficient to prevent that claim from being tossed early. Burlington Stores says Zurich's contradictory arguments on whether the coronavirus harms property don't justify the insurer's dismissal bid of its $750 million COVID-19 coverage case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS