Audi, BMW, Others Beat Power Inverter Patent Suit At ITC

By Jasmin Jackson (September 12, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has determined that power inverter imports by brands like Audi AG and General Motors LLC don't infringe two semiconductor technology patents, and that some claims are obvious or anticipated based on prior art. In a final initial determination made public Friday, the ITC said that power inverters imported by the group of automotive companies, which also include Volkswagen AG, BMW of North America LLC, Bentley Motors Inc. and Automobili Lamborghini America LLC, don't infringe the two patents asserted by Arigna Technology Ltd. Arigna had sought a ban on power inverters and converters themselves and automobiles that...

