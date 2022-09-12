Fintech-Focused SPAC To Take 2 Firms Public Via Merger

By Tom Zanki (September 12, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. announced a multilayered acquisition Monday in which it will purchase an overseas lender while its subsidiary merges with another fintech-oriented business, taking the combined entity public under guidance from two law firms. Under the agreements, Fintech Ecosystem will acquire Mobitech International LLC, which runs an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform in India under the name Afinoz, while a Fintech Ecosystem subsidiary merges with Florida-based money transfer firm Rana Financial Inc. The deal is set for completion in the first quarter of 2023, after which the combined entity would trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "FEXD." Hughes Hubbard &...

