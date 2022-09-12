Insurer Accuses Property Co.'s Witness Of Destroying Docs

By Riley Murdock (September 12, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- United Fire & Casualty Co. accused a real estate company's key witness of intentionally destroying documents related to water and fire damage claims, claiming that the records would have contradicted the witness' sworn testimony. In a brief supporting its motion for spoliation sanctions filed Friday, United Fire asked an Arkansas federal court to dismiss Double J Properties LLC's lawsuit with prejudice, arguing that the alleged destruction of evidence irrevocably harmed the insurer's defense. Double J's claims hinge on the testimony of a contractor who performed mold cleanup work and other repairs at one of its properties in Searcy, Arkansas, United Fire...

