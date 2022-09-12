Bolt Financial Scraps $1.5B Purchase Of Crypto Platform Wyre

By Al Barbarino (September 12, 2022, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Payments company Bolt Financial has scrapped its planned $1.5 billion acquisition of crypto infrastructure provider Wyre, the San Francisco-based companies confirmed in a joint statement provided to Law360 on Monday. The deal, announced in April, had been slated to close by the end of 2022. But Bolt and Wyre "mutually agreed" to scrap the deal and instead "continue their partnership as independent businesses," the companies said. "Bolt remains a strong believer in crypto and a supporter of Wyre," Maju Kuruvilla, Bolt's CEO, said in the statement. "We will continue our existing commercial partnership with Wyre to pave the path of crypto...

