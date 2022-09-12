SEC Says Adviser's Clients Paid Founder's $50M Tax Bill

By Jessica Corso (September 12, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday that two investment advisers have agreed to pay $11.2 million in civil penalties for allegedly charging private equity clients over $50 million to cover income tax liability that should have been paid by the billionaire founder of one of the firms. The SEC detailed the allegations against Dallas-headquartered investment adviser Hudson Advisors LP and Bermuda-based Lone Star Global Acquisitions Ltd. on the same day the settlement was announced. The agency claimed that the companies failed to fully disclose to 14 private equity funds they advised that the $54.6 million in fees that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS