Sporting Goods Retailer Blames Sales Woes For Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (September 12, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Sporting goods retail chain Olympia Sports has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Delaware bankruptcy court with nearly $29 million in debt, saying it is shutting down operations after being brought low by online and offline sales woes. In motions filed Sunday, Maine-based Olympia said it will close its last stores by the end of the month, saying it was unable to recover from sales losses over the last two years caused by COVID-19 school closures and error-prone e-commerce software. According to its filings, Olympia was founded in 1975 and had more than 130 locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic...

