VA Owes 10 Years Of Weekend Premium Pay, Court Says

By Caleb Drickey (September 12, 2022, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs is liable to pay 10 years' worth of back weekend pay to an agency police officer, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has held. Judge Zachary N. Somers on Friday granted summary judgment to a police officer who asserts that the VA stiffed him and similarly situated supervisors of a decade of time-and-a-quarter weekend pay. Both federal law and VA-issued letters and handbooks guaranteed officers that pay, which the judge said outweighed a policy to deprive supervisors of premium wages. The Department of Veterans Affairs must retroactively provide a decade's worth of time-and-a-quarter weekend pay to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS